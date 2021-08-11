Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNINGS ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 304, 305, 307, 308, AND 310 With the sun setting this evening...temperatures are cooling and humidity is slowly increasing. Winds have shown indications of decreasing as well. Therefore...the Red Flag Warnings will be allowed to expire on time at 8 PM this evening.