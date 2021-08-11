Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 645 PM MST, Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg. This includes the following streams and drainages Blue Tank Wash, Cemetery Wash, and Powder House Wash.