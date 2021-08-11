Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Excessive Heat Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values will range from around 100 degrees west of Interstate 95 to around 105 degrees near and east of Interstate 95. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions are possible with heat indices possibly ranging from around 105 degrees west of Interstate 95 to around 110 degrees near and east of Interstate 95. * WHERE...The Washington, Baltimore, and Fredericksburg areas, central and southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
District of Columbia
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Hot Weather#Heat Index#Southern Maryland#The Heat Advisory#The Excessive Heat Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland and central, northern and northwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures 105 to 110 degrees at Barstow and Pahrump, 100 to 105 in the Owens Valley and 118 to 123 in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 101 to 106 possible. Lows in the 70s. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 07:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Columbiana County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA COUNTY At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leetonia, or near Columbiana, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Columbiana, Leetonia, New Waterford, and Rogers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gilliam County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 102 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Houston County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Peach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN PEACH AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Warner Robins, or 10 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Robins Air Force Base, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Lakewood, Powerville, Elberta, Bonaire, Miami Valley, Kathleen, Clinchfield and Grovania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING Heat index values are dropping.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 07:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenbrier, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Greenbrier; Summers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMMERS COUNTIES At 419 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Anjean to near Hix, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Non severe, dime sized hail was reported earlier in Hinton. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alderson Rupert Glenray Hix Lawn Talcott and Meadow Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Palm Beach County through 1030 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boynton Beach to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Lantana, Atlantis, Loxahatchee NWR, Village Of Golf, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Whisper Walk, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Hypoluxo, South Palm Beach, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes and Manalapan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Russell County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Russell; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Russell and western Washington Counties and the northeastern City of Bristol through 1045 PM EDT At 1004 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Walnut Hill, or 13 miles northeast of Gate City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Collingwood, Holston, Hansonville, Benhams and Castlewood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Scott County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee South Central Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1019 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsport, Gate City, Surgoinsville, Weber City, Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Okolona and Bloomingdale. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clay County, ARweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 200 AM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, Multiple sources have reported flooding in the warned area. Multiple roads are impassible. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, La Union, Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
Russell County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Russell; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Russell and north central Washington Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1041 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cleveland Va, or near Lebanon, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Cleveland Va, Honaker, St. Paul, Castlewood, Hansonville and Rosedale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy