Omno is an enchanting little game where you traverse a series of reasonably large environments, solving enjoyable puzzles along the way. You play as a kind of pilgrim — a staff-bearing being who is tasked with following the light. The light, in this case, is an energy source of sorts, scattered across the aforementioned environments. Manifested as very visible orbs, each level has you collect at least three glowing spheres in order to progress, and getting to each of them usually involves a bit of platforming, or a stint of light puzzle solving.