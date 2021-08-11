HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $289.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.