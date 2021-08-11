Cancel
Military

N Korea repeats threat as US says joint drills are defensive

By KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has repeated a threat to respond to U.S.-South Korean military exercises it claims are an invasion rehearsal, while the United States insisted the drills were “purely defensive in nature” to maintain the South’s security. A senior North Korean official condemned South Korea for continuing the drills and warned of counteractions that would make Seoul “realize by the minute” it had walked into a security crisis. Reports say preliminary work is underway before larger computer-simulated drills start next week. State Department spokesperson Ned Price stressed “the United States harbors no hostile intent” toward North Korea and said the U.S. supported inter-Korean dialogue.

