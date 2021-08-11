Infant found unconscious in the water in above-ground pool

Corpus Christi police said a baby drowned in an above-ground pool.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Crenshaw, which is off Saratoga.

CCPD Lt. Lee Price said the baby girl climbed up a ladder, and fell in the water. She was found by her siblings, who immediately called for their parents.

The baby was taken to Driscoll Children’s Hospital but later died.

Officers said the incident appears to be an accident.