Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County Schools temporarily suspends field trips, non-essential visitors

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEPkY_0bNx0d5200

As Florida continues to see an upward trend in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, school systems across the state are shifting policies to protect students and staff from the risk of infection.

Tuesday, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen released new temporary protocols to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Sarasota County Schools is temporarily suspending field trips and non-essential visitors and volunteers to campuses for the next 30 days.

"We will closely monitor the COVID situation relative to transmission of the virus in our schools and our worksites and re-evaluate the current conditions at that time," Asplen said. "We strongly encourage those who are not eligible for a vaccination or who are unvaccinated to wear a face mask when indoors."

For now, face coverings and masks are optional for Sarasota County Schools, as the superintendent cites Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order to keep masks in schools up for parents to decide.

"Safeguarding our students, staff and community is of the utmost importance as we work together to minimize the disruption from covid-19," Asplen said.

Many schools are recommending masks for students and staff indoor, however, it is not required. Gov. DeSantis signed an executive order leaving face coverings in school ultimately up to the students' parents.

Hillsborough County School System is implementing a mask mandate for students inside campuses, unless parents opt-out of their child wearing a mask.

The ongoing COVID-19 surge in Florida continues to rival the peak last seen toward the beginning of the year — a period that had been considered the worst of the pandemic. The number of total hospitalizations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 14,787 patients as of Aug. 10, according to the Florida Hospital Association . This is yet another day that Florida has set a new pandemic high for COVID-related hospitalizations.

Comments / 3

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Systems#Florida Hospital#Field Trips#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy