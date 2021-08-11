After judge’s ruling, local officials mandate masks in public schools

This story has been updated. Staff and students in area public schools will be required to wear masks starting on Wednesday, according to a new local health directive. Applying to all Bexar County public schools from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, the directive was issued hours after a Bexar County district judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday allowing the city and county to require masks in city- and county-owned buildings and in schools. The temporary restraining order blocked a statewide prohibition on mask mandates.