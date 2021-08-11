Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

After judge’s ruling, local officials mandate masks in public schools

By Jackie Wang
Posted by 
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story has been updated. Staff and students in area public schools will be required to wear masks starting on Wednesday, according to a new local health directive. Applying to all Bexar County public schools from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, the directive was issued hours after a Bexar County district judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday allowing the city and county to require masks in city- and county-owned buildings and in schools. The temporary restraining order blocked a statewide prohibition on mask mandates.

sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
City
Edgewood, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Walsh
Person
Nelson Wolff
Person
Ron Nirenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#Public Schools#Metro Health#Medical#Harlandale Isd Community#Castle Hills Elementary#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection as government advisers grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy