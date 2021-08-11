Yorkville block party returns to Pottsville

The streets of one neighborhood in Pottsville came alive again for a traditional end-of-summer block party.

The Yorkville Hose Company Block Party is back this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

All the local favorites were available, including the ever- popular bleenies , which are coal region potato pancakes.

"Always the bleenie line is something special here, but I was never much of a bleenie fan. So I always just come up for great food, great friends. It's a high school reunion up here. It's just a great time. Food's great," said Cody Petravich, Pottsville.

The block party on the second Tuesday of August is always a big fundraiser for the Yorkville hose company.