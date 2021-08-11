Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottsville, PA

Yorkville block party returns to Pottsville

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Et2a9_0bNx0TCe00

The streets of one neighborhood in Pottsville came alive again for a traditional end-of-summer block party.

The Yorkville Hose Company Block Party is back this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

All the local favorites were available, including the ever- popular bleenies , which are coal region potato pancakes.

"Always the bleenie line is something special here, but I was never much of a bleenie fan. So I always just come up for great food, great friends. It's a high school reunion up here. It's just a great time. Food's great," said Cody Petravich, Pottsville.

The block party on the second Tuesday of August is always a big fundraiser for the Yorkville hose company.

Comments / 2

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
Pottsville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yorkville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy