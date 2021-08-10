Trussville’s Danny Garrett appointed chair of Ways and Means Education Budget Committee

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Representative Danny Garret was appointed the chairman of the Ways and Means Education Budget Committee.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon appointed made the appointment, per House rules.

“It is truly an honor to be appointed chair of the Ways and Means Education Budget Committee and I want to thank Speaker McCutcheon for his confidence in me,” Garrett said in a statement. “Over the last few years, it has been a pleasure to serve as Chairman Poole’s vice chair and I enjoyed working through complex issues with him.”

The Ways and Means Education Budget Committee is one of the most important and powerful committees in the state’s legislative branch.

Garrett said he plans to seek re-election in 2022 and plans to continue to serve the people of House District 44 while serving as Chairman.

“I will continue to pursue a pro-growth business environment in Alabama and will do all I can to ensure we remain a conservative, pro-family, pro-small business state,” Garrett said.

Garrett added that he is excited to work with Vice-Chairman Rep. Joe Lovvorn, from District 79, to “provide fiscally sound, responsible, and sustainable budgets to meet the education needs of our state.”