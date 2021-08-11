Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Williams Sisters Withdraw From Western & Southern Open

By Madeline Coleman
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5Lgw_0bNx0MGn00

Serena and Venus Williams are the latest high-profile stars to withdraw from the 2021 Western & Southern Open, joining Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Serena, a two-time Western & Southern Open champion, withdrew because of her leg injury; however, officials did not provide a reason for why Venus would not be competing.

“Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still in recovery from my leg injury at Wimbledon,” Serena said in a W&S Open press release. “I will miss all of my fans in Cincinnati whom I look forward to seeing every summer. I plan to be back on the court very soon.”

Sofia Kenin, a 2019 semifinalist in Cincinnati, also withdrew Tuesday due to a foot injury, saying in part in a statement that she is "rehabbing well in hopes to play the US Open later this month."

The women's field still features the WTA No. 1 and 2021 Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty, 2021 French Open champ Barbora Krejčíková and 2020 Western & Southern Open finalist Naomi Osaka, who was also the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open winner.

The Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is scheduled to start Aug. 14, and the U.S. Open is slated to being on Aug. 30 in New York.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Wimbledon#W S Open#The U S Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GymnasticsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From Olympics [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Simone Biles ripped up the Olympic trials however when she got to Tokyo the US gymnast script flipped and she removed herself from the team competition but her team brought the silver medal home to her. Some thought that Simone Biles would compete in the individual Olympic competition but upon further review of her own personal mental health, Simone Biles, withdrew from the Olympics all together.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Former Ravens Cheerleader Is in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

If you live in Florida and want to get a copy of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, you better beat Summer Wilson to the magazine rack. The former Ravens cheerleader is one of the 13 "Swim Search" models featured in this year's historic magazine, which hits shelves today, and she's planning to buy every copy she finds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy