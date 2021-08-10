AP News Digest 7 a.m.
All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — The Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, lifting the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage. All told, some 70 senators appear poised to vote for the package, a potentially robust tally of lawmakers eager to tap the new spending for their states and to show voters back home they can deliver. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 890 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 990 words after vote, expected around 11 a.m.omaha.com
