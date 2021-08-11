Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Iconic Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator after suffering fall

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández was admitted to a Guadalajara hospital after suffering a fall, according to his social media accounts.

Fernández 81, known as “Rey de la Música Ranchera,” suffered a cervical spine injury, the singer’s family posted on Instagram. He is currently on a ventilator in the hospital’s intensive care unit, KTLA reported.

According to a Facebook post on his official page, Fernández is in critical but stable condition, KABC reported.

The Houston Chronicle in October 1991 called Fernández the (Frank) Sinatra of ranchera music.

“He’s the supreme singer; the man who does things his way,” the newspaper reported.

Fernández is known affectionately to his fans as “Chente” and delighted fans with his distinctive charro outfit, wide sombrero and mariachi ensemble, KABC reported.

He formally retired from performing in 2016, KTLA reported. He came out of retirement three years later to give a special performance during the Latin Grammy Awards with his son, Alejandro Fernández, and his grandson, Alex Fernández, the television station reported.

Vicente Fernández’s career has covered five decades, and he has released more than 100 albums, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
53K+
Followers
64K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinatra
Person
Alejandro Fernández
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Ventilator#Mexican#Ktla#Kabc#Abc7 News#The Houston Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

What is Vicente Fernández’s net worth?

ACROSS Latin America and Mexico, singer Vicente Fernández is famously recognized as the heart and soul of the mariachi genre. However, fans are wishing "El Ídolo de México" (The Idol of Mexico) - as Fernández is nicknamed - a speedy recovery after a scary accident left him hospitalized. Who is...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Vicente Fernández's Family Shares Update Amid His Health Struggles

Vicente Fernández remains on a ventilator amid his health struggles. On Wednesday, the 81-year-old mariachi singer's family shared an update on his well-being after suffering a fall that impacted his cervical spine. The statement shared on his social media once again confirmed that he was in "serious but stable condition" in relation to his vital signs.
MusicHouston Chronicle

Mexican icon Gloria Trevi and rapper Guaynaa talk ‘crazy’ collab

Mexican icon Gloria Trevi’s new duet with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, “Nos Volvimos Locos,” turns up the heat in the first few verses. “Suddenly your hand/Has gotten lost in my dress/That was a little low-cut from behind,” Trevi sings in Spanish. His verses are even more explicit. RENAISSANCE MAN: Tejano...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

UB40 Lead Singer Retires After Suffering Stroke

Duncan Campbell, the lead singer for the British reggae band, UB40, since 2008, has retired following a stroke he suffered in 2020. The group has announced his replacement, Matt Doyle. Campbell first revealed the stroke on Aug. 4, 2020 on the group’s Facebook page. Campbell, who turned 63 on April...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Woman, 60, leaps to her death with her dog from 46-storey luxury NYC apartment building in front of horrified onlookers

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman plunged to her death after jumping from the roof of a luxury New York City apartment block while clutching her dog as horrified onlookers watched on. After finishing a meal on top of the 46-storey complex in Manhattan where she lived, she leapt with her rescue pooch just before 1pm on Friday - leaving them both dead, according to police.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Who was Olivia Podmore and what was her cause of death?

A 24-YEAR-old cyclist who represented New Zealand in the Rio Olympics suddenly passed away on August 9. The New Zealand Olympic Committee released a statement confirming the death of Olivia Podmore. Who was Olivia Podmore?. Podmore, 24, was a New Zealand professional racing cyclist. The young star represented her country...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Comedian Trevor Moore dies after accident

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, passed away on Friday after suffering an accident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trevor breathed his last on Friday. He was 41. The news of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Whitney Collings’ Cause of Death Revealed

Reality star Whitney Collings, 33, passed away in December, and now her cause of death has been revealed. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Collings died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam.”. Clonazepam is a sedative used to treat seizures, panic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy