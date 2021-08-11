Psycho Las Vegas Returns to Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Psycho Las Vegas, known by fans and artists as “America’s Rock n’ Roll Bacchanal” and the wildest ride in the music business, will mark the return of live music festivals to Las Vegas when it takes over Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino August 20 – 22, 2021. Now in its fifth year, Psycho Las Vegas offers audiences an unrivaled immersive festival experience that puts fans in the same confines as their favorite artists and lets the spirt and fever of Sin City do the rest to create a once-in-a-lifetime festival experience year after year. Fans will share the resort with a lineup of 80+ bands and artists for three days full of exclusive performances that won’t be seen anywhere else this year – or possibly ever.vegasnews.com
