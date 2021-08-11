Psycho Las Vegas Returns to Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePsycho Las Vegas, known by fans and artists as “America’s Rock n’ Roll Bacchanal” and the wildest ride in the music business, will mark the return of live music festivals to Las Vegas when it takes over Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino August 20 – 22, 2021. Now in its fifth year, Psycho Las Vegas offers audiences an unrivaled immersive festival experience that puts fans in the same confines as their favorite artists and lets the spirt and fever of Sin City do the rest to create a once-in-a-lifetime festival experience year after year. Fans will share the resort with a lineup of 80+ bands and artists for three days full of exclusive performances that won’t be seen anywhere else this year – or possibly ever.

Las Vegas, NVBrewbound.com

CraftHaus Partners with Psycho Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Local favorite CraftHaus Brewery is proudly releasing an exclusive, limited edition brew in collaboration with Psycho Entertainment for the second year. Psycho, a crushable Helles Lager, will be available as limited draft at both CraftHaus taprooms and on tap as well as in 16 ounce cans throughout all the Psycho Las Vegas events property wide at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino August 19-23, 2021.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Resorts World to partner with esports organization DarkZero

Resorts World Las Vegas is entering the esports arena. The new resort on the Vegas Strip has entered a partnership with DarkZero, an American esports organization. Resorts World will be the exclusive host of DarkZero athletes, partners, and leaders at its property. “The health and wellness of our players and...
Lifestylemxdwn.com

Psycho Las Vegas Announces Due to Visa Issues Mayhem, Satyricon Won’t Play 2022 Festival; Black Crippled Phoenix, Emperor, Watkins Not Likely To Play

Several acts at the August music festival Psycho Las Vegas will not be able to visit the United States after COVID-19 travel restrictions were tightened in response to the new Delta variant that’s sweeping the country. The confirmed cancellations are Mayhem, MGLA and Satyricon. Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire and Psychlona are petitioning to enter the US under the National Interest Exception, Psycho Las Vegas stated in an Instagram post.
Las Vegas, NVKATU.com

World's Largest Sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

Circa Sports' Pro Football Contests return with largest prize guarantee ever of $10 million, no rake! Derek Stevens, Owner and CEO of Circa Resort & Casino and Circa Sports, joined us to share more about the opening of Circa and the world’s largest sportsbook and the record-setting Circa Millions III and Circa Survivor contests.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Psycho Las Vegas unleashes hell

Some of music’s most extreme bands will converge on the Las Vegas Strip this week for an annual festival that always delivers the high-powered goods over a three-day period: The Psycho Las Vegas festival. Dozens of bands are part of this year’s festival, highlighted by American metal groups Deafheaven, pictured, and Danzig. And while the perception might be that this festival is only for the head-banging crowd, think again: The bill also features pop/rock band The Flaming Lips, rapper GZA, and rocker Ty Segall, all of whom are known for their wide-ranging discographies.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

MGM Resorts’ Picasso pieces to be auctioned in Las Vegas this fall

Ever wanted to buy a painting by Pablo Picasso? Here’s your chance. MGM Resorts International will host an auction this fall for 11 pieces painted by Picasso between 1917 to 1969. The resort company is teaming with luxury art company Sotheby’s to auction off Picasso works in MGM’s fine art...
Las Vegas, NVmetalinsider.net

Psycho Las Vegas Festival loses Emperor, Satyricon, Mayhem, and more to travel restrictions

This years Psycho Las Vegas Festival is suffering from the current state of the world. This celebration of all things heavy in sin city will take place August 2o-22 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Psycho has grown steadily, in scope, over the last few years but as with everything else, its growth was interrupted by last years global pandemic, and as the uncertainty continues, travel continues to be a sticking point for a lot of bands. Satyricon, Mayhem, and now Emperor have dropped off of the bill along with Mgla. Organizers for the festival are not exactly optimistic about their chances of getting other bands from overseas to this year’s festival siting visa backlogs and travel bans to the US. Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona are still trying to make the festival but for them, things are still up in the air.
Lifestylevegas24seven.com

National Rum Day at Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas

Raise your glasses on August 16, National Rum Day, at Mohegan Sun Casino inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas! Desert Star and Heat, both located in the heart of the casino, are the perfect place to celebrate, full of life and energy. Guests can enjoy a Rum Raisin, with Appleton dark rum, raisin syrup, lemon, cinnamon, and raisin ($16).
Societymetalinjection

MAYHEM & SATYRICON Drop Off Psycho Las Vegas 2021

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 announced last week that various international acts might have to drop off the festival due to travel restrictions. According to the festival, Mayhem, Mgła, and Satyricon have all announced they will no longer be participating, while Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona are currently maybes.
Las Vegas, NVmetalinjection

MASTODON, VIO-LENCE, MUTOID MAN & More Added To Psycho Las Vegas 2021

Unfortunately it looks like remaining international acts such as Emperor had to drop off Psycho Las Vegas 2021. The good news is the festival has replaced these acts with bands like Mastodon, Vio-Lence, Mutoid Man, and Goatwhore. "With every hour, the most anticipated Psycho Las Vegas ever draws nearer. Today...
Politicsnextmosh.com

‘Psycho Las Vegas’ 2021 set times revealed

‘Psycho Las Vegas’ 2021 (including its ‘Psycho Swim’ pre-party) is set to take place from August 19-22 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Full set times have been posted and can be viewed below. In addition, a few new acts have been added to the fest in an attempt to make up for the string of bands that were forced to have their performances pushed to 2022. See an update for the fest below.
MusicMetalSucks

Mastodon, Vio-lence, Goatwhore and More Added to Psycho Las Vegas After European Bands Cancel

The grand return of live metal festivals in North America with Psycho Las Vegas later this month has been significantly muted by the emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant spreading amongst the unvaccinated masses. Emperor, Mayhem, Satyricon and Watain are just a few of the acts forced to cancel while travel from most European countries to the U.S. is still quite difficult. This after the 2020 event (also featuring Emperor) was, of course, canceled.
Entertainmentjankysmooth.com

The Road to Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Part 2

This is how we hold the line. With the country’s social climate at a fever-pitch and the festival we love less than a week away, we are making the choice not to retreat into the shadows and live our lives in fear. If we all just stayed home and didn’t fight to live the way we believe we deserve to, there is no way we’d ever return to how things were. The world will never totally be the same, but we’re not letting concerts go the same way movie theaters did. Fuck that. Psycho lives forever.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

MGM Resorts looking to fill more than 3000 positions in Las Vegas

Amid an ongoing labor shortage in the Las Vegas Valley, MGM Resorts International is looking to hire for more than 3,000 positions. The company kicked off a four-day hiring event Monday at the One-Stop Career Center at 6330 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 190. Job seekers can stop by the center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday to apply for jobs and meet with MGM representatives.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Resorts World employs JCM’s sophisticated tech on casino floor

When Resorts World opened June 24, it was billed as the first totally new Las Vegas casino in 10 years. It also marked the Nevada debut of a floor-wide install of some of the world’s most advanced gaming technology, due to the work of JCM Global. The Las Vegas-based transaction and payment technology company installed its FUZION technology throughout Resorts World,

