School district’s Virtual Academy program offers online alternative

Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) is launching a new Virtual Academy program for the 2021-22 school year through its Davis School for Independent Study (DSIS). This online, K-12 remote learning program provides students with access to the same quality education that DJUSD delivers, with the addition of remote features such as synchronous (real-time instruction with a teacher) and asynchronous (on-demand) learning. Students also have the option to pair remote learning with in-person classes at DSIS and other DJUSD sites, as well as participate in athletic programs and student clubs.