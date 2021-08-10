Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Eligible Hunters: Sing up for Fall Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with disabilities by Sept. 1

baldwin-bulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2021 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1, 2021. Nearly 90 sponsors have enrolled thousands of acres of land across the state for...

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Sing Up#The Wisconsin Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
HobbiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

An Introduction To Deer Hunting: The 10 Best Guns For New Deer Hunters

The general consensus is that baseball is officially “America’s pastime,” but you could easily make the argument that it is actually deer hunting. Heading out into the woods in search of a deer to harvest was a staple of Native American culture long before pioneers showed up here and wild venison has been a major food source for Americans since long before recorded history began.
TV & Videosdeeranddeerhunting.com

Rut Myths | Deer & Deer Hunting TV

Whitetail hunting experts Daniel E. Schmidt and Mark Kayser debunk some of the biggest myths about the rut. Following that, Mark heads out to Nebraska to get in on some excellent river bottom hunting! Deer & Deer Hunting TV. Season 17. Episode 5. “Deer & Deer Hunting TV” is brought...
Animalsknsiradio.com

Deer Hunting Regulations for 2021 Season Released

(KNSI) – Deer hunters can check out regulations for the season in the recently released 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations handbook. Archery deer season opens September 18, and firearms deer season opens November 6. Hunting licenses are on sale at any DNR license agent, by telephone at 888-665-4236, or online.
Animalsdrydenwire.com

Hunters & Wildlife Observers: Know Your Deer Baiting, Feeding Regs

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters and wildlife observers that deer baiting and feeding are prohibited in much of the state—including in our northern area counties. It is important for you, as a local resident, to know our local baiting and feeding polices as well as the...
Agriculturewesb.com

Game Commission Advises Deer Hunters to Take Precautions

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising deer hunters to take “routine precautions” after the discovery of COVID-19 antibodies in white-tailed deer. While there is no evidence deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising hunters to take precautions while handling their harvests.
Hobbiesdeeranddeerhunting.com

50 Reasons Adults Quit Deer Hunting

“Age wrinkles the body; quitting wrinkles the soul.” — Douglas MacArthur. Recently, I polled hundreds of people on reasons adults hang up their hunting gear. After receiving responses from hundreds of past and present hunters, and dozens of unique responses, it became apparent just how many reasons and excuses there are for people who choose to quit deer hunting.
HobbiesPosted by
KICKS 105

Hunting or Fishing This Fall? Mark August 15 on Your Calendar

It may not feel like Autumn just yet, and it probably won't for a while, but one look to the calendar and you'll notice that September is just around the corner. That means a variety of hunting seasons are just ahead. It also means that many hunting and fishing licenses are about to expire.
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Get Ready For A Safe Hunting Season: Take A Hunter Safety Course

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging people from all walks of life to give hunting a try this year and sign up for a hunter safety course. It’s never too early to think about completing your hunter education course or retaking it as a refresher.
Utah Statebasinnow.com

UTAH DWR Reminds First Time Hunters To Take Class For Fall/Winter Hunt

For anyone wanting to try hunting for the first time in the fall or winter the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released a reminder that individuals need to either take a hunter education class or participate in the Trail Hunting Program. The most popular time to take the classes is in January and February so people can apply for the draw. The next busiest months are July and August, just before fall general-season big hunts. To hunt in Utah, everyone born after December 31st, 1965, must complete either the class or the program. The hunter education classes have a traditional in person class as well as online course that has an in person field day. The Utah Trail Hunting Program allows a person who is at least 12 years old to accompany a licensed hunter that is 21 or older. To participate one must complete the brief online orientation, buy a hunting license and have the permit for the species that is being hunted. The following licenses and permits are available through this program: combination or hunting licenses (good for hunting all small game, including upland game and waterfowl), general-season deer and elk permits, and permits to hunt bear, cougar, sage-grouse, sandhill crane, sharp-tailed grouse, swan and turkey.
Hobbieshppr.org

High Plains Outdoors: Prep For Hunting Season

August is the month when hunters across the state begin preparing in earnest for the upcoming hunting seasons. The big outdoor shows are scheduled this month and hunters are busy doing everything from maintaining and filling their game feeders to locking in on places and dates for their fall hunts. There is no better time to head to the range or skeet field to sharpen up one’s shooting skills. Many Texas hunters wait until the week before the opening of deer season to make sure their rifle scopes are in proper adjustment. Why not go now before the fall rush? Besides, even though the scope on Ole’ Betsy might be in proper adjustment, it’s always good to do a bit of practicing in preparation for opening day.
Hobbiespelicanrapidspress.com

Hunters can begin planning with the 2021 deer hunting season details

Regulations books available online; licenses on sale. With the release of the online version of the 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations handbook, hunters can read up on what’s new to prepare for this year’s deer hunting season. The handbook is now available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ deer hunting webpage. Printed copies of the handbook will be delivered to hunting license vendors the first week of August.
California Statethecommunityvoice.com

Sportsman's report The sneaky deer hunter

Deer season opens the second week of August, the fourteenth this year. Here are a few pointers for deer hunters. The overwhelming point one is gun safety, gun handling safety and being aware of how your fellow hunters are handling their firearms. Even the most seasoned hunters will occasionally be looking at their gun instead of where it is pointed, if the aim is you, jump out of the way. Be sure to say something to the hunter. The most common firearm accident is when the hunter is clearing his gun, often when getting back into the jeep or truck. Hunters chamber a round once they are out of the vehicle, doing so and setting the safety make good sense as you enter the field. When getting back into the truck it is essential to rack the round out of the chamber. There are some real dangers lurking in the wild, besides the hunters, rattlesnakes are sure to make a guy’s hair stand on end. Hornets live in the bush and do not take kindly to hunters walking too close to their nest. Another unwelcome critter is poison oak, the most common wild plant in our state and a favorite of feeding deer. On the hunter, poison oak is most unpleasant, if one is allergic, it can mean weeks of discomfort, burning, itching and general misery. A few minor meanies, yellow-jackets, ticks love your blood, skunks, bobcats and there are stickers, burs and foxtails who love to ride in your socks.
Minnesota StateEcho Press

Minnesota DNR announce details of fall deer hunting season

Minnesota hunters will be able to shoot more than one deer in almost half of the state's permit areas, the Department of Natural Resources said this week in announcing regulations for the fall deer season. “Overall, bag-limit designations for this year are similar to last year, with a few changes...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Beginner Hunter-Richloam

I just started hunting for deer last year in Zone B and C but I haven’t had any luck spotting any deer. I’m looking to meet some experience hunters that are willing to go scouting and pass on some knowledge. I’ve been scouting Richloam WMA 3-4 times a month since spring but the area is extremely busy and deer are always on the move due to the pressure. I’m open to thoughts and advice on how to hunt that piece of land(Richloam) and I’m also willing to travel.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Outdoors in Maine: Hunters are aging, and other things gleaned from deer hunter survey

The Northwoods Sporting Journal received 59 responses to its recent deer hunter survey. These responses have been collated and are reported below. Although the statistical validity of this survey may not comply with scientific protocols, it does lend some anecdotal insights into what Maine deer hunters are thinking and doing when it comes to any-deer permits and the harvesting of does.
Mayflower, ARGuard Online

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers hosting deer hunting field day

MAYFLOWER — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will partner with the Arkansas chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to help people get into gear for this year’s upcoming deer hunting season. The two organizations will host a special field day from 9 a.m.-noon August 21 at the Multipurpose Building of Camp Robinson Special Use Area in Mayflower.
Utah StateABC 4

Fall hunts begin, Utah DWR reminds hunters of safety in the fields

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hunting season is here. The crisp fall mornings in the mountains are just over the horizon with archery buck and bull, and general spike season beginning Saturday, Aug. 21. Although archery season does not involve firearms, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy