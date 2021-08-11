Cancel
Fresh from Japan, Darren Fenster steps in for shorthanded Red Sox coaching staff

By Julian Benbow
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Fenster’s flight from Tokyo landed at 5 a.m. Monday, and the text from the Red Sox was waiting for him as soon as he opened his phone. With bench coach Will Venable still under quarantine in Canada after testing positive for COVID-19, and first-base coach Tom Goodwin doing the same after being in close contact, the Sox needed some hands to fill in. Fenster, the Red Sox’s minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator, was on the coaching staff for the United States baseball team at the Olympics.

