Fresh from Japan, Darren Fenster steps in for shorthanded Red Sox coaching staff

ST. PETERSBURG -- Now that the Red Sox have Kyle Schwarber’s big bat in their possession, there is one question on everyone’s mind:. “It's not going to be too long,” said Schwarber, who was acquired from the Nationals on Thursday night. “We'll probably go out and rehab here maybe pretty soon and then see how that goes and could be back before you know it. Trust me, I'm itching to get back out; it's been too long. I'm ready to get back out there and play baseball again and play some winning baseball.”