El Paso opens new Covid-19 mega-testing site due to increased demand

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso opened a new mega-testing site for Covid-19 in east El Paso on Wednesday as worries about the Delta variant grow with people rushing to get tested.

The site is located at the County SportsPark, just west of Loop 375, at 1780 N. Zaragoza and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; testing is free and no appointment is needed.

The demand for testing has almost doubled, officials indicated, prompting the launch of the new mega-site in addition to three other testing sites currently operating.

There are two drive-thru locations, at the Marty Robbins Rec Center and the Don Haskins Rec Center, as well as a walk-up site at the Convention Center downtown.

On opening day at the mega-site, the wait to get tested was just minutes for some.

"The wait time was maybe 20 seconds, it was pretty quick, this was probably the one testing site in El Paso that was the quickest for me,” said Seth Van Matre.

Although on the opposite side of town at Don Haskins, some people waited significantly longer to get tested.

“It took me about an hour,” said Alfred Hernandez, as he left the site.

Waiting times may vary but, El Paso city spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta said it is important for the healthcare workers to take their time to ensure the tests are done properly, with no mistakes.

"It is a medical procedure at some level for us and we want to make sure we take the right time with individuals to make sure we get a good test done," explained Cruz.

Alternatives for those that do not want to wait in line include making an appointment at a clinic for shorter wait times, although spaces are limited.

Here's a breakdown of all the testing and vaccination locations throughout El Paso and their hours of operation...

Drive-Thru Testing : Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol

· Monday through Friday | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-Thru Testing : Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge

· Monday through Friday | Noon to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-Up Testing : El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

· Monday through Friday | Noon to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of El Paso will continue offering curbside testing by appointment at three Covid-19 Clinics located at 9341 Alameda, 7380 Remcon and 9566 Railroad. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can be made online by clicking here or by calling (915)212-6843.

FREE VACCINES AVAILABLE

The community can also get the Covid-19 vaccine at the El Paso Convention Center from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointments are needed for the vaccine.

The City’s Covid-19 Clinics offers vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Individuals 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at the following locations, and no appointment is required:

· 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

· 9341 Alameda

· 7380 Remcon

· 9566 Railroad

The city of El Paso also continues to offer Vaccine Pop-up Events. A list of upcoming Pop-up Events can be found at online at EPCovidVaccine.com .

