Justin Steele shows in his first major-league start why the Chicago Cubs left-hander’s future is bright

By Meghan Montemurro Chicago Tribune
The Southern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Steele took a few deep breaths as he stood on the mound at Wrigley Field on a muggy Tuesday afternoon. The Milwaukee Brewers had just ambushed the Chicago Cubs rookie left-hander, tagging Steele for three runs on three consecutive hits, including two home runs, to start the fourth inning. Until that point, Steele had kept the first-place Brewers in check. He retired nine of the first 10 batters, the lone baserunner reaching on an infield single.

