Cole to hold phone town hall
U.S. Congressman Tom Cole will host a constituent telephone town hall this week to discuss and answer questions about the latest legislative news and updates from Congress. “With the U.S. House of Representatives out of legislative session for the customary August district work period, I look forward to connecting with thousands of my constituents during another telephone town hall in between on-the-ground visits in the Fourth District of Oklahoma,” said Cole.www.paulsvalleydailydemocrat.com
