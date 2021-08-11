Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Soaring number of Nicaraguans seek refuge in Costa Rica amid domestic crackdown

By Alvaro Murillo
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKhfp_0bNwyHtg00

San Jose, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Costa Rica received the highest number of refugee applications from Nicaraguans in July since the 2018 protests in Nicaragua, according to Costa Rican government data, following a wave of arrests against opponents of President Daniel Ortega in June.

There were 5,379 refugee requests by Nicaraguans submitted in July, Costa Rica's migration agency told Reuters, triple the May figure.

The spike came as the Nicaraguan government arrested some 30 activists and political opponents, including potential candidates in the November presidential election.

The July figures also top the requests made in the same month of 2018, when thousands of Nicaraguans fled to the neighboring Central American nation amid a crackdown on protests that began in April of that year and left more than 300 dead.

"We are amazed at the number of people who have arrived, most of them activists or people from civil society organizations," said Claudia Vargas, coordinator of the Nicaraguan community for the Arias Foundation in San Jose and herself a refugee.

Vargas said most of her compatriots entered Costa Rica through informal points along 300 kilometers of the shared border, avoiding official crossing points for fear of being detained by the Nicaraguan military.

Since 2018, some 80,000 Nicaraguans have fled to Costa Rica.

Ortega, who has been in power for the second time since 2007 and is seeking re-election in November, has been facing increasing international pressure for the crackdown on political opponents and allegations of human rights violations.

He accuses his critics of conspiring to intervene in his country's affairs.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rican#Central American#The Arias Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
Immigrationtheclevelandamerican.com

A representative of the main opposition in Nicaragua was deported to Costa Rica

President of the Citizens’ Freedom Party (CxL), Various Nicaraguan media outlets reported this Tuesday that Kitty Montreal had left Nicaragua and was deported to Costa Rica. It happened after authorities canceled his passport and disqualified his party from running in the November election. Montreal promised to make that decision because,...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Nicaragua Opposition Leader Flees To Costa Rica To Avoid Detention

The head of Nicaragua's opposition party Citizens Alliance for Liberty said Tuesday she had left the country for Costa Rica, fearing she would be added to the list of rival politicians arrested by President Daniel Ortega's government. "Nobody is safe anymore," said Carmella Rogers, also known as Kitty Monterrey, in...
Posted by
Vice

A Brutal Crackdown in Nicaragua Is Fueling A New Wave of Migrants to the US

His parents fought for the Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua four decades ago, but when Lenin Salablanca protested its continued rule, he was imprisoned for ten months. He felt forced to make a decision. "It was never my intention to leave and go into exile," he said. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega...
ImmigrationWRAL

With turmoil at home, more Nicaraguans flee to the U.S.

MIAMI — Alan Reyes Picado fled Nicaragua by bus in the middle of the night, haunted by memories of government officials harassing him, throwing him in jail and then leaving him half naked in a dumpster. After crossing the Mexican-U.S. border in February and being detained for two months, the...
SpainABC News

Spain recalls Nicaragua ambassador after 'interference' jibe

MADRID -- Spain has recalled its ambassador to Nicaragua, María del Mar Fernández-Palacio, following incendiary remarks made Tuesday by the Nicaraguan foreign ministry accusing the former colonial power of “unacceptable interference” and historic crimes. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares made the decision after “serious and unfounded accusations were made...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban seizes US military equipment including drones, humvees and MRAPs

The Taliban seized billions of dollars of US military equipment from Kunduz Airport this week, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, drones and humvees, as the militant group has quickly taken control of key cities across the country.German Journalist Julian Röpcke of Bild posted photos of equipment seized by the group.The sheer amount of vehicles raises the question if anyone ever used them after they were paid and transferred by the US ... Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Ford, Toyota, Humvee or MRAP. pic.twitter.com/3wfSMt2VPR— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021Among the equipment taken include MaxxPro MRAP vehicles, ScanEagle...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Bodies of six men found hanging from a bridge in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The bodies of six men were found hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico on Thursday, an official said, in a region where some of the country's biggest drug cartels are fighting over lucrative trafficking routes. The half-naked bodies...
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy