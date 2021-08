“We know how important visitor support is to our patients, but these new restrictions are for everyone’s protection,” said Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, MD. According to a news release from the hospital, there will be limited exceptions to the “no visitor” policy; for extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life care, and limited support persons will be allowed for patients in the Labor & Delivery/Mother-Baby units. Exceptions will also be made for children admitted to the Pediatric Unit or Neonatal Intensive Care Units. A support person also may be permitted to wait in a designated area while patients undergo surgery and certain types of procedures or therapy.