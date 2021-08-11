Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics: Teammate Emotionally Tributes Olympian Olivia Podmore After Her Tragic Death: ‘We’ve Lost a Sister’

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07c1uf_0bNwxfqn00

Although Olivia Podmore didn’t compete in the Tokyo Olympics, her death a day after the Games came to a close is reverberating throughout the tight-knit, international athletic community.

After all, the Olympics pushed the topic of mental health to the forefront of any conversation.

On Tuesday, Eric Murray spoke on behalf of the Podmore family during a press conference in Cambridge, New Zealand. He and Podmore were close friends and teammates at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Murray was a champion rower. Podmore was a member of New Zealand’s cycling team. She didn’t make the New Zealand team to Tokyo.

Murray and his girlfriend spent the weekend with Podmore and another friend. He was with her hours before she died.

“I wish she had said something,” Murray told reporters. “Her death is a shock and a tragedy.”

Murray said: “We’ve lost a sister, a friend, and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her. … “Olivia may have been the girl that you saw at the supermarket, at the gym, on the track, on TV.

“We’re seeing locally and around the world the implications of mental health in sport,” he said. “And we now have a statistic, and that is one statistic too many.”

Murray said because of champions like gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka, more people are talking about mental health. Osaka spoke up about it in June, when she declined to speak at press conferences, then withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon. She lit the cauldron at the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, but lost in the third round.

Meanwhile, Biles withdrew from the Tokyo team competition and all-around, then didn’t participate in individual events for the floor exercise, vault and uneven bars. Biles said that she was suffering from the “twisties,” which she said were exacerbated by anxiety and the pressure of competing at the Olympics. However, she returned for the balance beam and won the bronze medal.

Podmore competed in track cycling at the Rio Olympics. She crashed in a qualifying round and didn’t finish high enough to qualify for the next round.

She was home in New Zealand during the Tokyo Games. And she posted a troubling message Instagram:

“Sport is an amazing outlet for so many people, it’s a struggle, it’s a fight but it’s so joyous.

“The feeling when you win is unlike any other, but the feeling when you lose, when you don’t get selected even when you qualify, when [you’re] injured, when you don’t meet society’s expectations such a owning a house, marriage, kids all because [you’re] trying to give everything to your sport is also unlike any other.”

There is no official cause of death, as yet, from the coroner. Podmore’s friends who competed at the Tokyo Olympics learned about her death as they boarded a flight home. They’re all in quarantine now and are hoping for an exemption to attend her funeral.

Podmore’s comments on Instagram were deleted. Murray said: “With Olivia’s final words she left us a message – a message we wish will never have to be read again by anybody else.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Podmore
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Olympics#Olympian#Track Cycling#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Alex Trebek Insisted on Wearing Flight Suit Gifted from the Air Force To Dinner After Filming

Alex Trebek was the beloved “Jeopardy!” host for over 30 years and following his death last November, the show to which he dedicated much of his life continues to share memorial posts about the host’s most special and memorable moments. Most recently, the game show’s Instagram page shared a series of photos featuring Trebek in a United States Airforce flight suit gifted to him by the military branch itself.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Being the Ricardos’: Lucille Ball’s Daughter Lucie Arnaz Reveals She ‘Didn’t Get Her Way’ When Wanting to Cut Scenes

“The day they shot the scene, the sprinklers went off on the set and destroyed the whole” Being the Ricardos set, says Lucie Arnaz. If it wasn’t clear that Lucille Ball is watching over the production of Being the Ricardos – it is now. Ball’s only daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is now 70-years-old. She’s been heavily involved with the film’s production so far, but some things are out of her control.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Soccerthespun.com

Alex Morgan Reveals Why She Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Alex Morgan and the United States women’s national team have advanced to the semifinals of the Summer Olympics. The Americans took down the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the tournament on penalty kicks. Monday morning, Morgan and Co. will take on Canada for a spot in the gold medal game.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Handle Hoda Kotb’s Reaction to Simone Biles’s Bronze Medal Win

Being the amazing Team U.S.A. cheerleader that she is, Today show coanchor Hoda Kotb couldn't help but cheer on Simone Biles during the balance beam final on Tuesday. The 56-year-old NBC cohost watched from the stands as the 24-year-old Olympian celebrated her strong dismount following a difficult week at the Olympics. Last week, Simone announced that she was withdrawing from the all-around women’s gymnastics team final and, subsequently, four all-around individual events. But before the Summer Games were over, she returned to the beam and earned a bronze medal for Team USA.
Sportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

24-year-old former Olympian Olivia Podmore found dead in her home

Former New Zealand Olympian Olivia Podmore passed away at the age of 24, confirmed this Monday the New Zealand Olympic Committee on its official website. “The New Zealand Olympic Committee is deeply saddened by the death of the Olympian […] and cyclist Olivia Podmore. We offer our condolences to family, friends and others in the New Zealand community who are suffering this loss, “reads the entity’s statement.” She was a valued member of the team and her loss will be felt throughout the sporting community. from New Zealand, “he adds.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

A beauty makeover worthy of an award! Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the Olympic Games in Japan, where she scored two medals, the 24-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her new braided hairstyle. On Sunday, Aug. 8, Simone posted a photo of herself rocking a bright and bold tie-dye bikini, adorably writing, "sweet like candy." However, her new 'do most certainly stole the show as her followers couldn't contain...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Public SafetyPosted by
Outsider.com

Olympian Olivia Podmore’s Brother Exposes ‘Disgusting’ Scam From People Trying to Profit From Her Death

New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore’s memory was used in a horrific scam. On August 10, her brother Mitchell revealed in a Facebook post that scammers were using his late sister for profit. Someone set up a fundraiser for the public to donate to the “family.” However, none of the money went to the family and it was taken down after he discovered the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy