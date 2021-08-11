This Waterless Toilet Makes Cryptocurrency Out of Human Waste
At South Korean’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, using a special waterless toilet can make you money. The BeeVi toilet, invented by urban and environmental engineering professor Cho Jae-weon, rewards the people who use it with a proprietary cryptocurrency called “Ggool,” which means “honey” in Korean. Students earn 10 Ggool per day for their “deposits,” which can be redeemed for books, goods, or coffee at campus cafés. Why? Because Cho’s experimental toilet could help push forward a global movement to handle waste in a more environmentally friendly manner.dornob.com
