Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

This Waterless Toilet Makes Cryptocurrency Out of Human Waste

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt South Korean’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, using a special waterless toilet can make you money. The BeeVi toilet, invented by urban and environmental engineering professor Cho Jae-weon, rewards the people who use it with a proprietary cryptocurrency called “Ggool,” which means “honey” in Korean. Students earn 10 Ggool per day for their “deposits,” which can be redeemed for books, goods, or coffee at campus cafés. Why? Because Cho’s experimental toilet could help push forward a global movement to handle waste in a more environmentally friendly manner.

dornob.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Purification#Toilets#Fruit#Korean#Reuters#North Korea Water Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Agriculturewashingtonnewsday.com

Water Recycling Fights Scarcity From The Toilet To The Sink

Water Recycling Fights Scarcity From The Toilet To The Sink. Would you drink water from your faucet if it had come straight from the sewer?. According to the United Nations, treating wastewater and reusing it can help combat water shortages around the world, albeit the method must overcome the public’s “yuck” factor.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into ultra-clean water

Giant pumps whir deep underground at a plant in Singapore that helps transform sewage into water so clean it is fit for human consumption while reducing ocean pollution. The tiny island nation has little in the way of natural water sources and has long had to rely principally on supplies from neighbouring Malaysia.
Environmentnanowerk.com

Engineers clean up water pollution with sunlight

(Nanowerk News) In addition to providing vitamin D, helping flowers grow and creating the perfect excuse to head to the beach, sunlight also helps break down chemicals in streams, lakes and rivers. Researchers from Michigan Technological University have developed a singlet oxygen model to calculate how particular chemicals break down in surface water.
EnvironmentPopular Science

Composting a human body, explained

Many cities around the United States are running out of space to bury the deceased. Some designated cemeteries are predicted to run out of room within the next decade or two, making it difficult for families to have their loved ones entombed in the same area. One reason for this crowding of cemeteries is due to the way burials have been done over the years.
ScienceBBC

The fungus and bacteria tackling plastic waste

Samantha Jenkins was studying a number of types of fungus in a research project for her company, when one of the fungi made a bid for freedom. "Imagine a jar full of grain with a kind of lump of mushroom coming out of the top," says the lead biotech engineer for bio-manufacturing firm Biohm.
Wildlifemsu.edu

These bacteria clean up radioactive waste

For decades, scientists suspected that bacteria known as Geobacter could clean up radioactive uranium waste, but it wasn’t clear how the microbes did it. “The biological mechanism of how they were doing this remained elusive for 20 years,” said Gemma Reguera, the Spartan microbiologist whose team solved that mystery. ....
ChemistryScience Daily

Novel technique seamlessly converts ammonia to 'green' hydrogen

Source: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST) A recent study has announced a breakthrough in technology that efficiently converts liquid ammonia into hydrogen. FULL STORY. A research team, led by Professor Guntae Kim in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has announced a breakthrough in technology...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Make Hydrogen Fuel From Aluminum and Water

As countries aspire to move away from fossil fuels and minimize their carbon emissions, the limitations of renewable energies are also coming to the fore. Electric engines that can power transoceanic flights are still a distant reality and therefore, alternate fuels like hydrogen also need to be developed. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have now found a simple way to generate hydrogen fuel anywhere, using aluminum and water.
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Blockchain Traceability for Recycled Plastic Waste Revealed

Several advanced recycling stakeholders are turning to blockchain technology to enable value chain traceability and visibility. Circulor, a leading provider of sustainable supply chain and dynamic carbon dioxide traceability, announced a partnership with the broad energy company, TotalEnergies, and Recycling Technologies, a chemical recycler of plastic, to develop a blockchain-enabled traceability solution for Hard-to-Recycle Plastics (HTRP). The project is being assisted by financing from Innovate UK.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Poison hemlock invades US parks and backyards

A toxic plant, which can be deadly if ingested, is rapidly spreading through US parks and backyards. Poison hemlock is an invasive species in the US, and was originally brought from Europe. The plant, a recurring ingredient in the fatal potions of Shakespearean plays, has since spread through densely populated areas. Poison hemlock also grows in meadows, pastures and ditches.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Dole Makes Sustainability Sweeter by Turning Pineapple Waste Into Textiles

If you’ve ever browsed the breakfast buffet at a fancy Hawaiian hotel, then you’ve probably seen pineapples transformed into all kinds of spectacular creations. At the hands of a skilled fruit carver, a “hala kahiki” can become a peacock, a parrot, an owl, a hedgehog, a Jack-o’-Lantern, a tortoise, and more. In the interest of sustainability, however, multinational pineapple peddler The Dole Sunshine Company has partnered with London-based textile maker Ananas Anam to turn pineapples into something truly unexpected: fabric. Specifically, it's a natural and vegan alternative to leather that Ananas Anam calls Piñatex.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Innovative New Material Inspired by Chain Mail Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
earth.com

Tomato fruit warns the rest of the plant when attacked

New research published by Frontiers has found something very interesting. A certain variety of tomato has fruits that can use chemical and hormonal signaling to notify the rest of the plant when they’re attacked by caterpillars. “We usually forget that a plant’s fruits are living and semiautonomous parts of their...
EnvironmentPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can You Dump Gray Water on the Ground?

For people cruising around the country in campers, understanding the laws will save you a lot of trouble. For example, depending on where you end up, living in an RV full time may be illegal. Another example is throwing gray water on the ground. Less experienced RVers might have never heard of gray water, let alone know that it’s illegal to throw it on the ground. The last thing travelers or boondockers need is to get hit with a hefty fine.
EnvironmentNewsweek

'Generator' Turns Plastic Trash Into Edible Protein

Two U.S. scientists have won a 1 million euro ($1.18 million) prize for creating a food generator concept that turns plastics into protein. The 2021 Future Insight Prize went to Ting Lu, a professor of bioengineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Stephen Techtmann, associate professor of biological sciences at Michigan Technological University, for their project. It uses microbes to degrade plastic waste and convert it into food.
Environmentoffshore-technology.com

Memorial University Derives Biodegradable Plastic Alternative from Fish Waste

Concept: Researchers at Canada’s Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN) have developed a greener alternative to plastic from fish waste which would otherwise be discarded. The fish oil-based polyurethane can replace traditional polyurethane in several applications ranging from construction materials to clothing and packaging. Nature of Disruption: MUN produced biodegradable polyurethane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy