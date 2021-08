Summer was very wet and as usual, flew by quickly. Olympics are done as well. Good job Team USA! It’s been an exciting few weeks, now back to reality. Kids are starting school in just a few days. That will bring some changes in our daily lives and will keep us occupied. But we’ll have plenty of nice days and we’d like to continue enjoying them. Why not have a glass of wine or beer after a busy day? Here are some options that will make your day better or, at least, the end of it.