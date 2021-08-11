Missed Opportunities Hurt Ponies in Loss to Hartford

Despite out hitting Hartford 9 to 4 on Tuesday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Yard Goats 1-0 in the first game of their 6 game home series Tuesday night. The Rumble Ponies had runners on the base paths all night but could not push across a run. Jake Mangum and Luis Carpio each went 2 for 5, while Yoel Romero went 2 for 3 and drew a walk. Starting pitcher Conner Grey pitched 6 strong innings letting up just 1 run via a solo home run, 2 total hits and struck out 5 Yard Goats.