Kevin Strickland innocence claim hearing rescheduled in Missouri; exonerees plan 'justice' rally

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hearing during which Kevin Strickland's attorneys would have argued his proclaimed innocence before a DeKalb County judge has been moved to November. Judge Ryan Horsman was set to decide whether to free Strickland, who remains imprisoned for a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City that he maintains he did not commit, at the conclusion of the two-day evidentiary hearing initially scheduled for later this week.

