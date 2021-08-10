Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitchburg, WI

COVID-19 snapshot from Aug. 2-9

unifiednewsgroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes. The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.

www.unifiednewsgroup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Fitchburg, WI
Health
Fitchburg, WI
Government
City
Fitchburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Snapshot#The Fitchburg Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy