Golden Knights chief marketing officer Brian Killingsworth is leaving the organization, the team confirmed Thursday. Killingsworth had been with the franchise since June 2017 and played a key role in cultivating its culture and image. He was instrumental in several of the Knights’ initiatives over the years, including their expansive social media footprint, the creation of their gold jerseys, the Marc-Andre Fleury figurines they gave away and the NFTs they released in July. Much of the franchise’s off-ice success the past four years can be traced to him.