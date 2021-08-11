Woman in critical condition following Manchester shooting

Metro Creative

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday evening in the city’s Manchester neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers from Zone 1 responded to a report of shots fired along Bidwell Street near Pennsylvania Avenue around 6:15 p.m., and arrived to find a woman in her 20s who had been shot. She was not identified by police.

Police said a man at the scene was detained for questioning.

City firefighters shut off a gas line that was also struck by gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation.