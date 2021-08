Recreational vehicles can provide a ton of fun, whether you’re riding an ATV on land or a jet ski on the water. Maybe you prefer tearing through the forest on an ATV. Maybe you prefer tearing through water on a jet ski. However, what if you want to do both? While it is fun to accumulate recreational toys, it can be expensive to get both. That brings us to the topic of amphibious vehicles like the Gibbs Quadski, an ATV that turns into a jet ski.