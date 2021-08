As reported by The Guardian, the pandemic has significantly slowed down foot traffic on Greek beaches, giving sea turtles the chance to lay their eggs and eventually hatch without being disturbed by careless onlookers. Normally, turtles on Laganas Bay “from warmer waters 100m from the shore to deeper, colder waters, 400m away from the beaches” from May to June, which is their breeding season. However, thanks to the isolation the pandemic has offered, the turtles enjoyed the warm shallow waters even as deep waters warmed.