As impressive as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been for the Blue Jays this season, there’s an area of his game that he’s surprisingly struggled with. There’s a solid argument that Vlad Jr. may be the best right-handed hitter in the world, or at least he has been in 2021. Typically a premium right-handed slugger like him will be able to hit pretty much any type of pitcher, but it’s very common for them to dominate left-handed pitching, at least compared to same-siders.