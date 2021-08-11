Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antrim, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Antrim County in northern Michigan South central Charlevoix County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 943 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Old Mission, or 7 miles north of Elk Rapids, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Torch Lake and Clam River around 955 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bellaire, Central Lake, East Jordan and Jordan Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH