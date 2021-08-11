Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills Smoke from large wildfires across southeast Montana are overspreading much of northeast Wyoming and far western South Dakota this evening. Expect visibility to be reduced and air quality to be poor this evening into the overnight hours. At this time, there are no known large wildfires across northeast Wyoming or far western South Dakota.