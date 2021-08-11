Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach Smoke from large wildfires across southeast Montana are overspreading much of northeast Wyoming and far western South Dakota this evening. Expect visibility to be reduced and air quality to be poor this evening into the overnight hours. At this time, there are no known large wildfires across northeast Wyoming or far western South Dakota.