Latest Glitch for ECB Payment System Suggest Program Well Off Target

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA glitch in the European Central Bank’s payment system left several Eurozone commercial and central banks far off target Monday afternoon. It is the latest in a long run of issues plaguing the program. The Target system, which is supposed to connect commercial and central banks from around the Eurozone...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

