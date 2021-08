The latest in construction technology investments has been announced, as a startup that focuses on materials management has garnered a sizeable investment. This comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this week that Ondas bought American Robotics, a startup that builds drones for the commercial and industrial markets. It's one of many major investments this year in construction technology. Funding of construction technology in 2020 was expected to reach $5.1 billion in 2020, a 56% increase over the previous year, according to a report by CBInsights.