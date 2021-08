DEL MAR — Knicks Go is back. Big time. Fears that he might follow in the footsteps of Arrogate and fade into the sunset after a trip to the Middle East were unfounded. We all remember Arrogate, who was euthanized last year after suffering from an illness. He won the Travers, Breeders’ Cup Classic, Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup in succession, looking like the reincarnation of Secretariat in the process.