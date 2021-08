The Chicago Bears’ recent addition of linebacker Alec Ogletree could mean trouble for Joel Iyiegbuniwe as he tries to claw out a spot on the 2021 roster. The Chicago Bears continue to add depth to the roster. This time they added to the front seven of the defense, signing inside linebacker Alec Ogletree. In his eight-year career, Ogletree has played in 95 games, starting 94 of them. He’s been a high-volume tackler, having eclipsed triple-digit tackle numbers three times, and also has has 12 career interceptions, running four of them in for touchdowns. Additionally, he has 12 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.