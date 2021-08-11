Tracking Tropical Storm Fred

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. Checking in on the tropics first, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Fred. T.S. Fred is currently located over the Dominican Republic and moving WNW towards Cuba. The current path has Fred tracking through the Caribbean, just north of Cuba. After this, the cone widens to include paths over the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf. Currently the center has Fred approaching towards Apalachicola by Monday morning, leaving us with rough surf and breezy conditions. However, that is not until next week, and the interactions with Cuba could change this path. The Gulf is very favorable for further development, with warm water temperatures and low wind shear.