One Man's Opinion: Good intentions do not always make great legislation

By Bill Crane Political Analyst bill.csicrane@gmail.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can often be difficult at a distance to understand the process of law-making in Washington. Aside from the sausage-making analogies that you have already heard, matters are further complicated by both the heavy partisan discord and the razor-thin majority margins now held by Congressional Democrats. During the 2022 mid-terms, which tend not to favor the party in power or holding the White House, a Democratic loss of fives seats out of 435 in the U.S. House, or only one seat in the U.S. Senate, tips either chamber back into a GOP majority. The White House’s original proposals for a massive infrastructure spending bill came in around $2.3 trillion, with some rather elastic definitions of what is considered infrastructure. Now in final stages of negotiation in the U.S. Senate, with not all but a few Republicans onboard, that package has been trimmed to slightly more than $1 trillion, but it still packs a lot of pork.

