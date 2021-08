In March 2019, world no. 72 Nick Kyrgios saved three match points against Rafael Nadal in Acapulco and defeated Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and Alexander Zverev to grab the title that came out of nowhere. Nick barely won a match after that and waited for another ATP 500 event on the hard court in Washington to show his best tennis again, defeating six rivals to go all the way and collect the sixth ATP trophy.