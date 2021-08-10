Cancel
Only In Alaska

Spend The Night Within Walking Distance Of The Stunning Mendenhall Glacier At Glacier’s Edge Retreat In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
There are some pretty spectacular places to stay in the Last Frontier, and this apartment by a glacier in Alaska is one of them! Located just outside of Juneau, and a stone’s throw from Mendenhall Glacier, this apartment is the perfect basecamp for your adventure in Alaska’s capital!

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rf4ui_0bNwrln300
Juneau has some pretty incredible places to visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RKRG_0bNwrln300
If you want to be close to Mendenhall Glacier, and the wildlife and hiking trails for which the area is known, then you need to book a night at Glacier’s Edge Retreat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uldw_0bNwrln300
The apartment has two bedrooms and one bath.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1encIk_0bNwrln300
The bathroom is stocked with all the little things you need.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Cwtp_0bNwrln300
The outdoor spaces are perfect for lounging in.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bGpG_0bNwrln300
However you choose to enjoy the space, you’ll have a great time!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZjpb_0bNwrln300
Rates start at only $228 per night.

You can book this incredible Airbnb at their listing here.

Would you stay in this apartment by the glacier in Alaska? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

While you’re visiting this incredible apartment, make sure to Take This Easy Hike In Alaska For Stunning Glacier Views.

