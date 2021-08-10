Spend The Night Within Walking Distance Of The Stunning Mendenhall Glacier At Glacier’s Edge Retreat In Alaska

There are some pretty spectacular places to stay in the Last Frontier, and this apartment by a glacier in Alaska is one of them! Located just outside of Juneau, and a stone’s throw from Mendenhall Glacier, this apartment is the perfect basecamp for your adventure in Alaska’s capital!

Juneau has some pretty incredible places to visit.

If you want to be close to Mendenhall Glacier, and the wildlife and hiking trails for which the area is known, then you need to book a night at Glacier’s Edge Retreat.

The apartment has two bedrooms and one bath.

The bathroom is stocked with all the little things you need.

The outdoor spaces are perfect for lounging in.

However you choose to enjoy the space, you’ll have a great time!

Rates start at only $228 per night.

You can book this incredible Airbnb at their listing here.

Would you stay in this apartment by the glacier in Alaska? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

