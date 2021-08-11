Cancel
President Tsai urges Japan, others to step up cooperation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaipei [Taiwan], August 11 (ANI): Amid Chinese repressive measures, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday called on Japan and other developed countries to step up cooperation to help ensure peace and stability on the Taiwan Strait. Tsai made the appeal in an online interview with Japanese monthly magazine Bungei Shunju,...

