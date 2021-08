The IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship will be awarded each year, with additional benefits extending to a second year for each selected recipient. IMSA President John Doonan declared: “While there are examples of male and female drivers from diverse backgrounds that have won IMSA races and competed for championships over the years, we must strive for much more diversity and inclusion in our sport. The IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship will facilitate the introduction and growth of new drivers who may currently believe that IMSA is out of their reach.