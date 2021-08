It's the goal for every starting pitcher in Major League Baseball, yet only the good ones achieve it. For Blue Jays starter Steven Matz, it's been extra elusive. Matz won his first four games as a Blue Jay, posting a 2.31 ERA in that span, and looked to have moved past the hard-contact issues that plagued him during a career-worst 2020 season. But since then, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster.