Mets’ acting GM Zack Scott says team has played ‘very mediocre’ baseball most of season, suggests players are responsible for rash of injuries
Mets’ acting general manager Zack Scott held a press conference at Citi Field before Tuesday’s game, and he was brutally honest in assessing his team’s recent play. “We’ve played very mediocre baseball for most of the year,” Scott said. “This recent stretch has been much worse than mediocre. We would’ve taken mediocre at this point. For this stretch it’s been unacceptably bad and we need to be better.”www.sacbee.com
