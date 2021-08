A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTES. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.